BREAKING: LeBron James SIGNING Extension With Lakers + 2022-23 Lakers Schedule Is OUT

LeBron James contract extension news is official, as the Lakers star has decided to accept a deal with Los Angeles.

Lakers rumors had flown for weeks about whether the LeBron extension offer would be accepted or not, but now the Lakers news is official.

The Lakers 2022 schedule was also officially released, and Lakers Report host Harrison Graham has 10 games you can’t miss on the Lakers schedule.

On today’s show, we break down the LeBron contract extension details, how it impacts Lakers free agency in the future, and more Lakers rumors!