Toxic Combo: Droughts, Food & Energy Shortages, War

Russian surveillance planes crossed Alaska’s air defense zone multiple times this week.

Chinese troops will go to Russia in late August for joint military exercises.

Vladimir Putin is defending China’s stepped up military activities near Taiwan, saying that House Speaker Pelosi deliberately went to the island to provoke China.

The CEO of one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of microchips said a Chinese blockade or invasion of Taiwan will greatly disrupt the global economy.