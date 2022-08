Later Liz

Tomorrow's news today from the legendary Rob Smith!

It is August 18th 2022!

Today's stories are possible CIA - FBI Collusion, Student Loan Forgiveness, Canadian Doctors, EV Tax Credit, Catholic Vote, Drug Prices, Unsealing the Affidavit, Millionaire PPP Loans, and a whole lotta Alaska and Wyoming Primary Talk!

Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, COMMENT, ALL THAT GOOD STUFF!