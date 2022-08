( S ) The search for a kidnapped six-year-boy from Cape Town continues

The search for missing six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar continues after the Grade R boy was kidnapped from in front of his home in 9th Street just before 8am.

Police have launched a manhunt for six suspects.

The Kensington CPF informed the community that progress has been made in this matter, and some noteworthy developments have been made.

CPF Cheslyn Steenberg also urged the public to only share verified information as misinformation can lead to secondary trauma to the family of the missing boy.