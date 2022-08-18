Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Jacoby Brissett Or Jimmy Garoppolo Trade?

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL season following an agreement that was reached between the NFL and the NFLPA after the NFL appealed the initial Deshaun Watson suspension of 6 games.

Could Browns GM Andrew Berry look to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo next?

Find on this edition of the Cleveland Browns Report with host Matthew Peterson.

