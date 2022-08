BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games | Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo Next?

Cleveland Browns news: Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the Browns 2022 season and fined $5 million following the NFL’s appeal.

The NFL and Watson came to a settlement agreement today.

So, now Browns rumors are all over a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Cleveland.

Or, will the Browns stick with Jacoby Brissett at QB?

Find out what Browns Report host Matthew Peterson thinks about the Deshaun Watson news and the idea of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded to the Browns.