JUST IN: Browns Interested In Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

We have big-time news to get to on the 49ers Report.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, who’s the top Browns insider, the Browns are interested in a Jimmy Garoppoolo trade if the Deshaun Watson suspension is longer than the original six game ruling.

Chase Senior, host of the 49ers Report, reacts to the latest Jimmy G trade rumors and gives you the latest 49ers news and 49ers rumors.