NFL News From Training Camp: OBJ To The Bills? NFL Rumors On Jimmy Garoppolo & Kareem Hunt Trade?

NFL rumors trending on today’s Chat Sports NFL Daily show with Mitchell Renz featuring OBJ, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kareem Hunt plus NFL training camp news on J.K.

Dobbins, Mycole Pruitt, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Mekhi Becton, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr..

Will the Browns trade away Hunt?

To make sure you never miss any NFL updates then subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?sub_confirmation=1