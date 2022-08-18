US on the BRINK of Civil War, Freedom of Speech is Under Attack | REG Podcast #34

In this weeks episode I dive into talking about the recent raid on Donald Trump in the US.

And how the response and actions to this have been very disturbing making me ask the question is the US about to jump right into civil war?

I also talk about the disturbing attack on Salman Rushdie addressing the crazy violent discourse that is happening around insulting or even talking about certain religions by a select few of people.

I then conclude the show by talking about why freedom of speech is so important and why everyone must stand up against people who are violent.