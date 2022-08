PIL FILED AGAINST DOLO-650 IN SC | FREEBIES OF 1000 CR GIVEN TO DOCTORS|One India news*NEWS

A PIL has been filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India in the supreme court stating that DOLO had invested 1,000 crores in freebies to have its anti-fever drug prescribed to patients.

#dolo650 #pilinsc #1000crfreebies