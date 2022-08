(Originally Aired 10/06/2021) It's TIME to SAVE our CHILDREN!!!

LIVE UPDATE!!!

October 6th, 2021...In these last days there is a concerted effort for the minds and hearts of our children.

Many school boards across the country are doing evil and it directly effects our children.

Many parents have been standing up to these evil doers with great success and now they are seeking to squash a very powerful moment!

Today, we'll expose the nonsense and shed some light on what these people are doing.

We'll also discuss how to stand up for our children!!!