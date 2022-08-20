UP: At least 2 die of suffocation in Matura's Banke Bihari Temple on Janmashtami |Oneindia News*News

According to ANI, yesterday, at least two devotees died in a stampede at the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura during Janmashtami celebrations.

#BankeBihariTemple #JanmashtamiCelebrations #Stampede