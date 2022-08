Cowboys vs. Chargers Preview: NFL Preseason Week 2

Dallas Cowboys vs.

Los Angeles Chargers Preview for NFL Preseason Week 2 and What To Watch on today’s Cowboys Report by Chat Sports with host Tom Downey.

There have been plenty of Cowboys news and Cowboys rumors around this Cowboys preseason game.

Mike McCarthy is once again not going to play the starters, like Dak Prescott, but there are important things for the Cowboys to work on.

So we’re looking at the top 5 things to watch for in the Chargers vs.

Cowboys game in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.