Where the Crawdads Sing "River Chase" Clip with Daisy Edgar-Jones

Watch the official "River Chase" clip from the drama movie Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the Delia Owens novel.

Where the Crawdads Sing Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn Where the Crawdads Sing is now playing in theaters!