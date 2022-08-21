Overlanding Adventures – Gateway Auto Museum Colorado

Wow!

This museum is a real treasure, located next to the Utah and Colorado border.

We were on our way to Moab and stopped here, as recommended by our cousin, Jerry.

This museum will not disappoint.

There are more than 50 autos that span across 100 years of innovation.

Some highlights include one-of-a-kind cars, such as Carroll Shelby’s modified 1967 GT500 and a 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 that is worth over 3 million dollars.

The collection is unique because of the rare and prized automobiles.

These cars were bought and chosen by the founder of the Discovery Channel, John Hendricks.

This is an amazing 2 to 3 hours tour.

The museum is on Highway 141, just 1 hour south of Grand Junction and 2 hours east of Moab, Utah.