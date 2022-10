UK: Truss' economic plans temporarily halted due to Queen's demise | Latest World News | WION

The major challenges ahead of UK's newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is to uplift the country's economy.

Her plans took a backseat to the Queen's death.

This is when the country went into national mourning.

Now as ministers will return to Westminster after the funeral, the government is under pressure to revive the economy.