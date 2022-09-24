INTERVIEW: Brit, Sophie Corcoran, Goes Viral Defending the Queen Against Vile U.S. Leftists

Carl interviews, Sophie Corcoran, a young and up and coming British conservative commentator who slammed woke American Leftists for mocking UKs mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, while they mourned George Floyd, a criminal, and burned down their own cities.Sophie offers very unique perspectives and insights into the Royal Family, explains why Brits hate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew, why she believes the monarchy will thrive and why Queen Elizabeth II was so loved by Brits, young and old and everywhere in between.

You can find Sophie on Twitter, @sophielouisecc