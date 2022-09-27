Why Cooper Rush Could Oust Dak Prescott in Dallas | Are White Women Afraid of Black Women?

Last week, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones lamented on how great it’d be if Cooper Rush played so well while Dak Prescott is out with an injury that they’d have a quarterback controversy in Big D.

Looks like Jerry might get his wish.

Rush moved to 2-0 as Dallas’ starter with a win over the Giants during Monday Night Football, and it has Jason asking the question: Is Cooper Rush a better option than Dak Prescott?

"Fearless" soldier Steve Kim takes Jason to task over the notion.

“Last Chance U’s” QB guru, coach Jason Brown lays out his argument as to why there will be a discussion to be had once Dak is healthy.

ESPN couldn’t resist playing the race card when discussing Lamar Jackson's early season success.

Then it's time for our "Fearless" ladies as Shemeka Michelle, Lauren Chen, and Jill Savage dissect a clip from “Deconstructing Karen” where a black lady confronts white women with a loaded question, which sparks a deeper discussion with the ladies as to whether white women are afraid of black women.

Finally, Tiffany Odom joins the ladies to discuss the new film “Don’t Worry Darling” and its commentary on traditional gender roles.