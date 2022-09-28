The Funeral of James Anthony Kearney Tuesday 23rd Nov 2021

The funeral mass of my beloved daddy, James Anthony Kearney, that took place in St Mary's Church Bellaghy, County Derry, Northern Ireland on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

It remains wonderful that technology allows us these precious moments and memories of our beloved parents, siblings and friends.

I am at once sad and overjoyed at sharing my farewell to my beautiful father.

He was always a bit of a rebel; as is his eldest son.

That's me without the suit and tie towering over my siblings, yet diminished at the loss of a great soul.

Farewell by amazing daddy.