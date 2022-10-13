The Load Movie (2017)

The Load Movie (2017) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Late sixteenth century.

A Tameme Indian man and a noble Spanish woman flee through the forests of the New World in search of freedom.

Their frantic journey softens the tension between them and dissolves their longstanding differences and creates intimate bonds that threaten their very survival.

Director Alan Jonsson Gavica Producer Gavica Writers Alan Jonsson Gavica, Arturo Ruiz Serrano Cast Gerardo Taracena, María Valverde, Horacio Garcia, Tenoch Huerta