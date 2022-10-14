Need to Know News (13 October 2022) with Carl Herman and Brian Davidson

Ukraine's use of satellite connections has been affected to the extent of having "catastrophic" consequences on the ground.

Joe Rogan and Dave Smith discuss the real reasons Russia invaded Ukraine, which had to do with the national security of the Russian Federation by not allowing it to become a NATO member and preserving the safety of ethnic-Russians in the Donbass, which the West rejected outright.

It has no resemblance to the demonization of Putin that has become so frequent in the mainstream media (or, better, the "fake news").

It appears that Biden is quietly completing parts of the border wall, but only for show--because today's migrants are tomorrow's Democrats!

Bernie think that, if the DEMs put all their marbles in the abortion basket and ignorfe economic issues, they are going down in November; but they are going down in November, regardless, where the economy is the No.

1 issue that is going to destroy them (assuming we are actually allowed to vote)!

Electric cars are courting disaster if they encounter pools of water: think about it!

EVs have to be one of the dumbest ideas yet, and it's not playing out well.

Mike Adams addresses the post-apocalyptic world and offers advice about what it should resemble to promote freedom and democracy.

After Twitter censors the Surgeon General of Florida, the backlash prompts a reversal, but there's no doubt as to what it plans for the future.

And the absurd verdict in the Alex Jones' damage trial indicates that the wheels have come off the courts in the United States and that we are indeed now officially a banana republic!

Welcome to the New USA!