Miliband: 'This is a government in meltdown'

Labour frontbencher Ed Miliband has labelled Liz Truss's administration as a "government in meltdown" and insisted Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's position is "untenable" following the economic turmoil sparked by his mini-budget.

The Shadow Climate Change Secretary said on Friday: "He's got to rip up this budget, he's got to come up with a credible fiscal plan." Report by Buseld.

