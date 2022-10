Emily Blunt Gets Her Western On in the Amazon Series The English

Watch the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video Western limited series The English, directed by Hugo Blick.

The English Cast: Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Nicholas Aaron, Valerie Pachner, Ciarán Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno Stream The English November 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video!