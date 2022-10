NTAs 2022: Former GBBO contestants on who they're rooting for this year

Great British Bake Off 2021 finalists Crystelle Pereira, Chigs Parmar & Giuseppe Dell'Anno chatted to us on the 2022 NTAs red carpet about how their lives have changed since the show ended, what you don't see in the tent, and who they're rooting for this year... Report by Chanda.

