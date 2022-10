Just Stop Oil protesters throw soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

Environmental protesters threw tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery, in the latest "direct-action" stunt targeting works of art.

The gallery in Trafalgar Square said the protesters caused "minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed".

The painting went back on display a few hours after the attack.