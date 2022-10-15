"Just Stop Oil" Activists Defile Van Gogh’s Sunflowers with Canned Soup
Two climate campaigners managed to evade security at the National Gallery in central London on Friday before defiling Vincent Van Gogh’s celebrated masterpiece Sunflowers by tipping a can of soup across the glass protecting the canvas.