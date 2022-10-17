Drone Footage Shows Sanibel Island 2 Weeks Post-Hurricane Ian

This drone footage, tweeted by the Lee County, FL, Sheriff on October 10, shows the destruction left on Sanibel Island in Florida approx two weeks after Hurricane Ian rocked the state.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/nowthisearth The storm made landfall in Florida on September 28 as a Category 4 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm, bringing high wind speeds, huge storm surges, and heavy rainfall that flooded many areas.

Sanibel Island, which is close to where the storm made landfall, saw the destruction of homes and businesses, as well as the bridges connecting it to the mainland.

The Sanibel Causeway was temporarily fixed on October 12, reconnecting the island and allowing trucks full of workers to come in to start repairing power grids.

The storm caused the deaths of at least 127 people in Florida and 5 in North Carolina.

Approx 3,000 people are still without power across the state.

This video was made with support from Climate Power #Earth #shorts #Environment #ClimateCrisis #NowThis Connect with NowThis Earth » Follow us on TikTok: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_TikTok » Follow us on Instagram: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Instagram » Follow us on Snap: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Snap » Follow us on Facebook: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Facebook NowThis Earth is daily news coverage of climate, sustainability, biodiversity, species extinction, environmental justice, and other planetary concerns.

NowThis is your premier news outlet providing you with all the videos you need to stay up to date on all the latest in trending news.

From entertainment to politics, to viral videos and breaking news stories, we’re delivering all you need to know straight to your social feeds.

We live where you live.

Http://www.youtube.com/nowthisearth @NowThisEarth