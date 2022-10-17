Alexia Putellas and Karim Benzema win the 2022 Ballon d’Or
The Spaniard retained her title after leading her team, Barcelona, to another domestic title.

At the same time, the French Real Madrid forward snatched the men's award in front of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane.