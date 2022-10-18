I'm A Barbie Millionaire With A Luxe Morning Routine | BLING LIFE
MARCELA Iglesias, known as the &apos;human Barbie&apos; has built a life of success and great wealth.

She is an influencer, entrepreneur, and the founder of the &apos;Plastics of Hollywood&apos; - a posse of like-minded surgery-obsessed friends.

At 22, she moved from her home in Argentina to the US with only $3,000 to her name but now lives in a $2m mansion in LA&apos;s Agoura Hills.

Marcela explained to Truly: &quot;I consider myself a self-made millionaire, nothing was handed to me, I have to work really hard.&quot; In this episode of Bling Life, Marcela talks through her morning routine, the key to her path to success.

It includes meditating, checking the stock market and feeding her pigs.

&quot;I would describe myself as a morning person&quot;, she said.

&quot;But if the night before I went to a party don&apos;t wake me up early because I need my beauty sleep!&quot;