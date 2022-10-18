I'm A Barbie Millionaire With A Luxe Morning Routine | BLING LIFE

MARCELA Iglesias, known as the 'human Barbie' has built a life of success and great wealth.

She is an influencer, entrepreneur, and the founder of the 'Plastics of Hollywood' - a posse of like-minded surgery-obsessed friends.

At 22, she moved from her home in Argentina to the US with only $3,000 to her name but now lives in a $2m mansion in LA's Agoura Hills.

Marcela explained to Truly: "I consider myself a self-made millionaire, nothing was handed to me, I have to work really hard." In this episode of Bling Life, Marcela talks through her morning routine, the key to her path to success.

It includes meditating, checking the stock market and feeding her pigs.

"I would describe myself as a morning person", she said.

"But if the night before I went to a party don't wake me up early because I need my beauty sleep!"