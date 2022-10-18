Roger Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly, becomes the 36th BCCI President | Oneindia News*Sports
Today, former Indian cricket team star and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Roger Binny was named as the 36th president of BCCI.

