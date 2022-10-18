Roger Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly, becomes the 36th BCCI President | Oneindia News*Sports

Today, former Indian cricket team star and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Roger Binny was named as the 36th president of BCCI.
Roger Binny has replaced Sourav Ganguly as the 36th BCCI President. He attended the felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka..
The election of the next set of office-bearers was merely a formality, as all were unopposed.