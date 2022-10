Big Screens & TV Streams 10-19-2022 “The End of Halloween??”

Right in time for the holiday, it's named after, we will be reviewing the polarizing film, Halloween Ends!

We will also be taking a look back at the classic anime film, Akira, review the Netlix series, The Watcher, and have the latest reactions to The Rings of Power season finale and the latest episode of House of Dragons.

All this and the latest sneak peek at upcoming releases and the latest in cinema/comic pop culture with Victor!