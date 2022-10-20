Suella Braverman the first to quit U.K. PM Liz Truss's government |Oneindia news

The U.K.’s hardline Interior Minister Suella Braverman quit the government on October 19, heaping more doubt on the survival chances of Prime Minister Liz Truss after her right-wing economic agenda unravelled.
#SuellaBraverman #LizTruss #UK
The U.K.’s hardline Interior Minister Suella Braverman quit the government on October 19, heaping more doubt on the survival chances of Prime Minister Liz Truss after her right-wing economic agenda unravelled.
#SuellaBraverman #LizTruss #UK
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to launch a major review of the country's visa system; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken..