New Music from Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, Arctic Monkeys, and Tegan and Sara

Megastar Taylor Swift has unleashed Midnights , the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout her life.

The singer-songwriter has teased each of the tracks on social media leading up to the highly anticipated release.

English rockers Arctic Monkeys dropped The Car .

The band's seventh studio album features ten new songs written by Alex Turner.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on the sleeve and a mounted gloss cover image.

It's been more than a decade since Carly Rae Jepsen stepped onto the scene with #1 hit 'Call Me Maybe." The Canadian singer is now sticking to her pop roots on her latest release, The Loneliest Time .

The 13-song album features Rufus Wainwright on the title track.

New Mom Meghan Trainor reflects on "marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence" on her new album, T akin' It Back .

It's the singer's fourth full-length album with 16 tracks featuring Scott Hoying, Teddy Swims, Theron Theron, and Natti Natasha.

Twin sisters Tegan and Sara released their 10th studio album, Crybaby .

The multi-platinum Canadian duo's latest release contains 12 new songs, including the already-released 'Yellow,' "I Can't Grow Up," and "Faded Like A Feeling."