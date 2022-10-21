The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Interior Design

Chevrolet revealed the all-electric 2024 Blazer EV, expanding the brand’s growing EV portfolio, making EV ownership more accessible, and driving Chevy into the heart of the growing midsize electric crossover segment.

Multiple distinct trims, multiple range options — Including an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge — and available front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations offer customers more choices, and a seamless EV experience designed to complement virtually every lifestyle.

Those choices include available 1LT, 2LT, RS and Chevy’s first-ever electric SS performance model, along with a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for police fleet applications.

The Blazer EV is based on GM’s innovative Ultium Platform with athletic styling that elevates the heralded design established in 2018 by the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer, and performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette.