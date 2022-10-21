Freedom Convoy Trucker & Farmer on Nitrogen and farming issues and opportunities as an Entrepreneur

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Spencer Bautz.

Spencer and I met in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protest.

He and I discuss the atmosphere of joy and unity in Ottawa during the trucker convoy along with the many sad and heart-breaking stories shared by freedom loving people across Canada.

We talk about Spencer's work now on his family farm in Saskatchewan along with his new entrepreneurial ventures delivering vitally needed nitrogen to farmers.

We dive into the repressive and unfair regulations that are being discussed to impoverish farmers and buy their land and how important it is to ensure all independent farmers are able to survive and prosper for future food security issues.