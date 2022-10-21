Meghan Markle Makes First Comments on the Queen’s passing & BravoCon Takes Over New York City | The Take

BravoCon draws 35,000 people to the Javits Center in New York City.

Variety released its list of the 27 biggest flops in Hollywood history with David Fincher’s ‘Fight Club,’ Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’ and this year’s ‘Bros.’ ‘Black Adam’ releases this weekend and is expected to underperform against its $195 million budget.

Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers and plans to release its ad-tier program in November.

Meghan Markle is on the cover of this week’s Variety and shares some thoughts about acting, the Queen and In-N-Out.