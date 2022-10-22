"NIGHT OF DELIVERANCE" - Part Two

This is Part Two of the "NIGHT OF DELIVERANCE" video from Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022 at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Part One features Pastor Greg Locke and Pastor Vlad.

If you haven't yet seen that video, I suggest that you go back to my main Rumble channel and watch Part One, THEN watch this video, "Part Two".

This video features Isaiah Saldivar preaching, then doing some deliverance ministry with people in the crowd.

Prepare yourself to be changed, to be made completely free, by the power of the Holy Ghost.