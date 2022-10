Seely on supporting Mordaunt & need for 'unity' inside Party

MP for Isle of Wight Bob Seely outlines his reasoning for supporting Penny Mordaunt in the leadership contest.

He also calls on other Tory MPs to be "mindful of what they say" as he called for "unity" in the Party.

Report by Czubalam.

