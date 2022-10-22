Logan Sargeant Set to Become First American F1 Driver Since 2015

Logan Sargeant will join Williams for the 2023 Formula 1 season if he gets enough super license points.
Sargeant would become the first American driver to compete in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 and will be teammates with Alex Albon.
Logan Sargeant will join Williams for the 2023 Formula 1 season if he gets enough super license points.
Sargeant would become the first American driver to compete in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 and will be teammates with Alex Albon.
Oct.23 - Williams will complete its 2023 driver lineup with American rookie Logan Sargeant - but only if he can secure a mandatory..