Anti Hijab Protests: Thousands gathered in Berlin to express solidarity with Iran Protests

No less than tens of thousands of protestors joined the worldwide raging demonstrations in solidarity with Iran, where unrest was triggered after the alleged custodial death of a female.

Prominent and united voices against Mahsa Amini's death entered its sixth week on Saturday as people marched in Berlin.

The local police estimated a crowd of about 80,000 people joined the protests.

#Antihijabprotests #Iran #Berlin