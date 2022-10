Rishi Sunak ignores questions amid reports of his PM bid

Penny Mordaunt has become the first Tory to confirm she is standing to take over from Liz Truss as PM, with a pledge to re-unite the bitterly divided Tory Party.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are also likely to take part in the contest with reports suggesting the pair could strike a deal to lay the foundations for a unified Conservative government.

Report by Czubalam.

