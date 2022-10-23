Sunak doorstepped after declaring his bid to be next PM

Rishi Sunak is seen after declaring his bid to enter the contest to be the next Tory leader and PM.
Report by Czubalam.
Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister, six weeks after Liz Truss beat him to..
Rishi Sunak has formally launched his bid to be Tory leader and Prime Minister, vowing to “lead with integrity” in a clear..