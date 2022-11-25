Before the World Cup, FIFA's president goes off on Qatar detractors.

In a fiery hour-long diatribe on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino unleashed a tirade against Western detractors of the contentious event.
In a fiery hour-long diatribe on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino unleashed a tirade against Western detractors of the contentious event.
The World Cup has come to an end and what a wonderful show it has been. From the mesmerizing stadiums, the enthusiastic live fans..
Ukraine is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Zelensky in Qatar's Lusial stadium ahead..