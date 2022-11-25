Match Highlights - Belgium 1-0 Canada - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Famous Football

Michy Batshuayi netted the winner on the cusp of half-time as Belgium pulled off a hard-fought win over Canada in this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F tie.
