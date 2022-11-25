Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday.

It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010.

It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.

In metro Detroit, many small businesses plan on cranking out deals for the holiday including Catching Fireflies, a store known for its whimsical gifts for people of all ages.