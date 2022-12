'Firm believers' in women's rights -U.S. World Cup team after Iran flag post

U.S. soccer players Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman said at a news conference they were "firm believers" in women's rights, after the United States Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as a show of solidarity with protesters in Iran ahead of the two teams' World Cup clash on Tuesday (November 28).