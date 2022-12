Fabuluos New Trailer for Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 3 with Lily Collins

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix comedy-drama series Emily in Paris Season 3, created by Darren Star.

Emily in Paris Cast: Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery Stream Emily in Paris Season 3 December 21, 2022 on Netflix!