China to probably relax ‘zero-Covid’ policy after few regions relax restrictions |Oneindia News*News

China's top Covid official has hinted at the possibility of relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, speaking at the National Health Commission Wednesday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the Omicron variant was weakening and vaccination rates were improving.

#China #SunChunlan #ZeroCovidPolicy