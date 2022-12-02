Fans clash with police in Belgium following Morocco's World Cup win over Canada

Fans of Morocco, ecstatic with their team's 2-1 victory over Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, lit fireworks as they danced in the streets.
That didn’t amuse local police much, and trouble flared.
Riots broke out in Brussels yesterday after supporters of Morroco´s football team clashed with police in light of Morocco´s World..