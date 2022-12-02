Taliban deny Afghan women basic rights

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers won't allow women to join their cabinet, but they have no qualms meeting a woman cabinet minister from another Islamic country.
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers won't allow women to join their cabinet, but they have no qualms meeting a woman cabinet minister from another Islamic country.
Afghanistan's women students are both dismayed and angered by the Taliban's announcement that they are banned from attending..
Watch VideoAfghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the..